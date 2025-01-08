Huberdeau scores in overtime to give the Flames a 3-2 win over the Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored a power-play goal at 2:05 of overtime in the Calgary Flames’ 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

MacKenzie Weegar had a goal and an assist for the Flames, who stopped a two-game skid. Nazem Kadri scored and Dustin Wolf stopped 25 shots.

Mason McTavish tied it with 12:24 left in regulation for the Ducks, who have earned a point in five of their last six games. Alex Killorn also scored, and John Gibson made 30 saves.

Calgary’s Connor Zary apparently injured his left knee during the second period in an open-ice collision with Anaheim defenseman Drew Helleson, who received a game misconduct.

Killorn scored his eighth goal in the final second of 4-on-4 play after Helleson’s ejection, but Kadri scored his 15th moments later.

McTavish expertly deflected Cutter Gauthier’s shot past Wolf during an Anaheim power play.

Takeaways

Flames: Zary spent several moments on the ice in obvious pain from the knee-to-knee hit before needing help to skate off.

Ducks: Missed their chance to win five games in a six-game stretch for the first time since November 2023, but they’re showing signs of progress midway through coach Greg Cronin’s second season.

Key moment

Calgary drew a questionable interference penalty on Pavel Mintyukov during a scramble in 3-on-3 overtime. The Flames then got a fortunate bounce when Jacob Trouba’s attempt to clear the puck from behind the Anaheim net got deflected high off the rear boards and landed right in Gibson’s crease, where Huberdeau swatted it home.

Key stat

The Ducks still have one of the NHL’s worst power plays, but they have two man-advantage goals in the last three games following a 1-for-31 drought over the previous three weeks.

Up next

The Flames visit the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, while the Ducks are in St. Louis on Thursday to open a six-game trip.

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer