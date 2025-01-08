Connor Hellebuyck nets 300th win as Jets soar past Predators 5-2 View Photo

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Morgan Barron and Josh Morrissey scored 16 seconds apart to help Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck record his 300th NHL career win 5-2 over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

Kyle Connor, Gabriel Vilardi and Nino Niederreiter also scored for Winnipeg, which halted a three-game losing skid. Mark Scheifele added a pair of assists.

Hellebuyck stopped 26 shots.

Filip Forsberg ended an 18-game scoring drought with his 10th of the season for the Predators. Juuse Saros made 26 saves for Nashville.

Winnipeg led 3-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

Takeaways

Predators: Nashville came out firing, with four shots in the first 1:47 of the game. They hit the post at least three times during the game. Steven Stamkos and Luke Evangelista left the game during the second period and didn’t return.

Jets: Hellebuyck kept his teammates afloat by stopping an early and late barrage of shots. Morrissey left the game limping early in the second period after crashing into a goalpost when he was clipped by Scheifele.

Key moment

Winnipeg killed off a pair of late penalties, including a Nashville five-on-three for 1 minute, 26 seconds. Hellebuyck made four saves.

Key stat

Hellebuyck recorded his league-leading 24th victory of the season. The 10-year veteran became the third-fastest NHL netminder to reach 300 wins, hitting the milestone in his 538th game. The only other goaltenders to accomplish the milestone faster are Andrei Vasilevskiy (490 games played) and Jacques Plante (521).

Up next

Predators: Host the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Jets: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Friday.

