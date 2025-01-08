Brayden Point scores with 52 seconds to play to lift Lightning to 3-2 win over Hurricanes

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point scored with 52 seconds to play and the Tampa Bay Lightning snapped a four-game skid with a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

Brandon Hagel and Nick Paul also scored for Tampa Bay while Darren Raddysh finished with two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots in the victory.

Andrei Svechnikov and Jordan Staal scored for Carolina. Pytor Kochetkov finished with 31 saves.

Nikita Kucherov found Point cutting to the slot where he received the pass and spun around to his forehand to snap a shot past Kochetkov on the winning goal.

Takeaways

Hurricanes: Defenseman Brent Burns appeared in his 884th consecutive game to tie Steve Larmer for the sixth-longest iron man streak in league history. Carolina has not won consecutive games since Dec. 14 and Dec. 17.

Lightning: Paul became the sixth Tampa Bay player to score at least 10 goals this season. Vasilevskiy recorded his 310th career victory to tie Kari Lehtonen for 33rd on the career list.

Key moment

Just after the Lightning were turned aside late, Victor Hedman collected the puck in the neutral zone and re-entered the zone with a pass to prevent Carolina from a late change right before Tampa Bay’s winning goal.

Key stat

Tampa Bay improved to 21-5-1 when scoring at least three goals.

Up Next

The Penguins host Toronto while the Lightning welcome Boston, both on Thursday night.

