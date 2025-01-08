Adam Henrique scores 2, Connor McDavid has power-play goal as Oilers blank Bruins 4-0 View Photo

BOSTON (AP) — Adam Henrique scored two goals and Connor McDavid scored on a power play midway through the second period as the Edmonton Oilers won their fourth straight game, 4-0 over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

Stuart Skinner, who left the game late in the first period after a collision with the Bruins’ Nikita Zadorov before returning at the start of the second, stopped 26 shots as the Oilers won for the 12th time in their last 15 games.

Viktor Arvidsson added an empty-netter for Edmonton, while center Leon Draisaitl’s point streak was halted at 14 games.

It was the Bruins’ fifth straight loss, their worst stretch since interim coach Joe Sacco took over for the fired Jim Montgomery on Nov. 19.

Henrique’s first goal made it 1-0 when he beat Jeremy Swayman with a wrist shot from the slot 6:33 into the game.

McDavid’s 16th made it 2-0 at 11:11 of the second.

Swayman made 35 saves but lost his fourth straight start.

Referee Chris Rooney, a Boston native, worked his 1,500th career game.

Takeaways

Oilers: Their speed was just too much for the Bruins, as it has been for a lot of teams.

Bruins: It was their second straight home loss after a six-game home win streak.

Key moment

McDavid was sent in on a breakaway after taking a pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and beat Swayman with a wrister, seven seconds after Skinner stopped Pavel Zacha’s clean break-in.

Key stat

It was McDavid’s first goal since he helped the Oilers rally for a 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins on Dec. 19.

Up next

The Oilers are at Pittsburgh on Thursday night. The Bruins play at Tampa Bay on the same night.

This story has been corrected. A previous version contained an incorrect reference to McDavid extending a points streak.

