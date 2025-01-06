Morgan Rielly’s overtime goal sends Maple Leafs to a 4th straight win, 3-2 over the Flyers View Photo

TORONTO (AP) — Morgan Rielly scored 2:25 into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs extended their winning streak to four games with a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night.

Rielly converted a feed from Auston Matthews for his fifth goal of the season and first in two months.

Matthew Knies and Oliver Ekman-Larsson also scored for Toronto, which leads the Atlantic Division and is second in the Eastern Conference, a point behind Washington. Dennis Hildeby finished with 30 saves.

Tyson Foerster and Scott Laughton scored for the Flyers, who closed out a six-game, 10-day trip. Ivan Fedotov made 22 saves.

Takeaways

Flyers: Philadelphia entered ranked 30th in the league in goals against (averaging 3.56 goals) and gave up seven, five and five goals in their three previous losses on the road trip.

Maple Leafs: Toronto has posted a 17-7-0 record at home this season, tied with Vegas (17-4-0) for the league lead. The Maple Leafs are 5-4-1 in the second game of a back-to-back set this season.

Key moment

A groggy Jake McCabe did not return (upper-body injury) after a fight with Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway late in the first period. The Maple Leafs defenseman objected to Hathaway running into Hildeby, goading him into dropping his gloves. McCabe, losing his balance while absorbing a right to the head, fell awkwardly as the fight ended with Hathaway landing on top of him. McCabe missed five games earlier this season after taking a puck to the head.

Key stat

It was a battle of the big men in the crease with 6-foot-7 goaltenders in Hildeby and Fedotov. Both made spectacular saves in a first period in which Philadelphia outshot Toronto 14-13. It was a fourth career NHL start for Hildeby, from Sweden, and 14th for Fedotov, a Finnish-born Russian.

Up next

The Maple Leafs and Flyers meet again Tuesday in Philadelphia.

