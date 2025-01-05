Oilers use fast start to beat the Kraken 4-2 for their 3rd straight victory

SEATTLE (AP) — Vasily Podkolzin and Jeff Skinner scored in the first 5 1/2 minutes and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Saturday night for their third straight victory.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl also scored, with Draisaitl wrapping it up with an empty-netter with 1:58 left — just six seconds after the Kraken pulled goalie Philipp Grubauer for an extra attacker.

Calvin Pickard made 15 saves to help Edmonton improve to 24-12-3. Viktor Arvidsson had two assists.

Chandler Stephenson and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle. Grubauer made 28 saves.

Podkolzin needed just 57 seconds to put Edmonton on top, breaking down the right wing, taking a pass from Draisaitl and beating Grubauer from low in the slot.

Skinner made it 2-0 at 5:18, taking a long pass from Kasperi Kapanen and tucking it past Grubauer from the top of the crease for his seventh.

Takeaways

Oilers: Draisaitl’s 30th assist of the season, coming on Podkolziin’s opening goal, extended his points streak to 14 games (12 goals, 15 assists). That ties the longest such streak of his career. His late goal gave him 29 for the season.

Kraken: Defenseman Vince Dunn played his 500th NHL game and picked up the assist on Schwartz’ goal. He is the third Seattle player to reach 500 career games this season. Chandler Stephenson got there on Oct. 17 and Brandon Tanev did on Nov. 13.

Key moment

Nugent-Hopkins gave the Oilers a 3-0 lead with 8:08 left the second period, sweeping in the rebound after Connor Brown’s shot was blocked.

Key stat

Draisaitl has 25 points (six goals, 19 assists) in 11 career games against Seattle — more than any other NHL player.

Up next

The Oilers are at Boston on Tuesday night. The Kraken host New Jersey on Monday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By MARK MOSCHETTI

Associated Press