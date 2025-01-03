McMann, Woll lead Maple Leafs to 2-1 win over Islanders View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Bobby McMann scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal late in the third period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New York Islanders 2-1 on Thursday night.

Joseph Woll stopped 32 shots as the Maple Leafs topped the Islanders for the second time this week and won for the third time in four games.

Scott Mayfield scored for New York and Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves in the Islanders’ third straight loss.

Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech was called for a tripping penalty which set up the power play that McMann and Toronto capitalized on to get the winning goal with 2:59 remaining.

The Islanders poured on the pressure in the final minutes but Woll preserved the Maple Leafs’ win.

McMann opened the scoring at 10:43 of the second, and Mayfield tied it with 1:45 remaining in the period.

Takeaways

Islanders: Twenty-year-old Islanders defenseman Isaiah George left the game in the second period when he caught an elbow from Max Domi and did not return.

Maple Leafs: Toronto assistant coach Lane Lambert returned to UBS arena for the first time since being fired by the Islanders on Jan. 20, 2024. Lambert originally came to New York with Barry Trotz in 2018 and then took over behind the bench when Trotz was fired in 2022.

Key Moment

Mitch Marner gave his right-handed stick to left-handed defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson after his stick broke, but the Maple Leafs’ defenseman was unable to clear the puck out of the defensive zone on his off hand. That turnover led to the Islanders scoring the tying goal late in the second period.

Key stat

The Islanders allowed the opening goal for the 12th time in 14 games and are 5-8-1 in that span.

Up Next

Maple Leafs host Boston on Saturday to open a two-game homestand, and Islanders visit Boston on Sunday to begin a three-game trip. ___ AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

By SCOTT CHARLES

Associated Press