Connor Hellebuyck makes 22 stops and Gabriel Vilardi scores twice to lift Jets over Predators 3-0

Connor Hellebuyck makes 22 stops and Gabriel Vilardi scores twice to lift Jets over Predators 3-0 View Photo

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Gabriel Vilardi scored a pair of power-play goals a minute apart in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets extend their winning streak to four games with a 3-0 victory over the Nashville Predators on Monday night.

Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves for his fifth shutout of the season and 42nd of his career.

Defenseman Dylan DeMelo recorded his first goal of the season for the Jets in front of the sixth sellout of the season at Canada Life Centre. Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers each had two assists.

Winnipeg is 9-2-1 in its last 12 games following a season-long four-game losing streak.

The Predators dropped their second straight game and are 3-2-1 in their last six games and 4-6-1 in their past 11 outings.

Juuse Saros stopped 25 shots for Nashville.

Connor extended his point streak to seven games with six goals and nine helpers.

Takeaways

Predators: Nashville kept the game tight by killing off three of Winnipeg’s power-play chances, but couldn’t stick it out for two more. They also failed to capitalize on their two power-play opportunities.

Jets: Winnipeg didn’t shift into its aggressive style of game until late in the second period. It paid off with DeMelo’s goal that ignited the home crew.

Key moment

Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon took his third penalty of the game with 7:43 remaining, then the team was called for too many men to send the Jets on a two-man power play for 48 seconds. Vilardi scored 15 seconds later to make it 2-0 and added another one with the man advantage.

Key stat

The Jets are 19-0-1 when ahead after two periods, while the Predators are 1-15-2 when trailing after two.

Up next

The Predators visit the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. The Jets visit the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL