Dobes gets shutout in NHL debut, Canadiens blank Panthers 4-0

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jakub Dobes stopped 34 shots in his NHL debut, Kirby Dach had his first two-goal game in nearly two years, and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Florida Panthers 4-0 on Saturday.

Dobes, a 23-year-old from the Czech Republic, went 9-3-1 with a 2.44 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage in the minors this season, his second as a pro.

He became the first goaltender to record a shutout against the defending Stanley Cup champion in his NHL debut since Daren Puppa for Buffalo at Edmonton on Nov. 1, 1985, according to STATS.

Cole Caufield and Jake Evans also scored for Montreal, and Alex Newhook had two assists.

Spencer Knight stopped 20 shots for Florida, which has been shut out in back-to-back games for the second time this month.

Takeaways

Canadiens: Dobes became the first Montreal goalie to get a shutout in his NHL debut since Yann Danis in 2005.

Panthers: This marks the first time since 2003 that Florida was blanked in consecutive home games. Florida lost 4-0 to Tampa Bay on Dec. 23, its most recent game before Saturday’s matchup with Dobes and the Canadiens.

Key moment

Evans’ short-handed goal with 2:41 left in the second seemed to put the game out of reach.

Key stat

The Panthers are 10-0-1 in their last 11 games in which they have scored at least one goal. They’ve also been shut out four times in that span.

Up next

The Canadiens visit Tampa Bay on Sunday. Florida remains home to face the New York Rangers on Monday.

