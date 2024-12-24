Holloway gets 1st career hat trick as the Blues blank the Red Wings 4-0

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Holloway scored three times, Jordan Binnington made 19 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Monday night.

St. Louis had dropped three in a row. Alexandre Texier also scored, and Robert Thomas and Colton Parayko each had two assists.

Holloway scored in each period in his first career hat trick, including a clinching empty-netter. He is up to a career-high 13 goals on the season after he was held without a point in his previous six games.

It was Binnington’s second shutout of the season and No. 17 for his career.

Cam Talbot made 17 saves for the Red Wings in their third consecutive loss.

Takeaways

Blues: They scored just one goal in each of their previous three games. The offense was energized by some aggressive forechecking.

Red Wings: They played without two of their top three defensemen, Simon Edvinsson and Ben Chiarot, due to upper-body injuries. That led to a number of defensive breakdowns while Detroit’s forwards failed to put much pressure on St. Louis’ defense.

Key moment

St. Louis led 1-0 after the first period. Texier prevented the Red Wings from gaining any traction by scoring 18 seconds into the second. Texier brought the puck into the Detroit zone and took a shot from the left circle that eluded Talbot’s glove.

Key stat

Detroit has scored one or no goals in 11 games this season.

Up next

The Blues host Nashville on Friday, and the Red Wings continue a four-game homestand against Toronto on Friday.

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press