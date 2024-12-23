Oilers beat Ottawa 3-1 to end the Senators’ season-high winning streak at 6 View Photo

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Zach Hyman broke a tie on a power play late in the second period, Stuart Skinner made 20 saves and the Edmonton Oilers beat Ottawa 3-1 on Sunday night to end the Senators’ season-high winning streak at six games.

Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and an assist and Adam Henrique also scored for Edmonton. The Oilers have won three straight and 11 of 13.

Nick Cousins scored for Ottawa, tying it at 1 just 25 seconds in the second period.

Leevi Merilainen made 12 saves for Ottawa after replacing the injured Linus Ullmark to start the second period.

Takeaways

Senators: Ullmark stopped six of seven shots in the first, then didn’t return for the second. He was hit by a high shot late in the first. Merilainen played in his fourth career NHL game and second this season after getting his first victory Saturday night at Vancouver.

Oilers: Hyman has scored in six straight games. He has 10 goals in his nine games since returning from an injury, giving him 13 goals on the season.

Key moment

Connor McDavid picked up the puck in the corner and sent it through the blue paint to Arvidsson, who tapped in his third to open the scoring in the first period. Arvidsson was playing his third game after missing 15 games with an injury and was elevated to the first line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins absent due to an illness.

Key stat

McDavid and Leon Draisaitl extended their points streaks to nine games. During that span Draisaitl has 20 points, while McDavid has 18.

Up next

Both teams return to action Saturday. Ottawa is at Winnipeg, and Edmonton will be in Los Angeles.

