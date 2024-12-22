Jacob Markstrom earns 2nd shutout of the season as the Devils beat the Penguins 3-0

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nico Hischier had a goal and two assists and Jacob Markstrom made 12 saves for his second shutout of the season as the New Jersey Devils beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 on Saturday night.

Stefan Noesen and Timo Meier also scored for the Devils, who won for the fourth time in five games.

Noesen opened the scoring with his career-best 15th goal at 17:32 of the second, with assists from Hischier and Meier. Hischier made it 2-0 at 7:47 of the third, sliding a loose puck in the crease past Penguins netminder Tristan Jarry for his 17th goal of the season. Meier added an empty-net goal.

The 34-year-old Markstrom, who joined New Jersey in a trade from Calgary in June, earned the 22nd shutout of his career.

The Metropolitan Division-leading Devils (22-11-3) are 6-3-2 against division foes. New Jersey leads idle Washington by a point. The Capitals have played four fewer games.

The Penguins, who were shut out for the third time this season, had won eight of their last 11 games.

Jarry made 25 saves for the Penguins.

Takeaways

New Jersey has allowed 20 or fewer shots in six straight games.

The Penguins fell to 6-8-3 on the road. The Devils and Penguins met for the first of four games this season.

Key moment

Markstrom made sprawling stop on an Evgeny Malkin one-timer seven minutes into second to keep the game scoreless.

Key stat

Markstrom improved to 17-6-2 in his first season with New Jersey, and the Devils improved to 10-6-3 at home.

The Devils have a 12-5-0 road record.

Up next

The Devils host the New York Rangers on Monday, before a three-day Christmas break. The Penguins host the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.

By ALLAN KREDA

