Kiviranta scores twice in 3rd, Blackwood gets win over former team as Avalanche beat Sharks 4-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Joel Kiviranta scored twice in the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 32 saves against his former team and the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Thursday night.

The Avalanche have won five of seven, while the Sharks have dropped six of seven.

After the Avalanche killed a penalty, Kiviranta scored off the counterattack at 13:06 of the third to give Colorado a 3-2 lead. He scored again just under three minutes later for an insurance goal.

The game featured goaltenders who were traded for each other last week. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 27 shots for the Sharks.

Valeri Nichushkin opened the scoring for Colorado in the first period. In the second, Carl Grundstrom scored his first goal with San Jose, and William Eklund gave the Sharks the lead.

Luke Kunin assisted on both Sharks goals. Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar each had two assists for the Avalanche.

Trailing 2-1 entering the third, Colorado tied the game on a power-play goal by Mikko Rantanen midway through the period.

Takeaways

Avalanche: Blackwood looked sharp against his former club, and the Avalanche picked up their new No. 1 goaltender with a third-period comeback.

Sharks: San Jose has given up multiple third-period goals in each of its last five games. Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said before the game his team had felt frustrated at not being able to close out opponents.

Key moment

Colorado fended off consecutive San Jose power plays midway through the third, and then capitalized on a turnover by the Sharks in the offensive zone. Logan O’Connor found a streaking Kiviranta on the left wing, and he beat Georgiev glove side for the go-ahead goal.

Key stat

The Avalanche have won 11 straight games against the Sharks, their longest win streak against one opponent.

Up next

The Avalanche play at Anaheim on Friday, while the Sharks visit Edmonton on Saturday.

By ERIC HE

Associated Press