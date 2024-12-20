Golden Knights top Canucks 3-1, win for 6th time in 7 games View Photo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Karlsson broke a tie early in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights went on to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Thursday night.

Karlsson scored his sixth goal of the season when he skated in along the goal line, banked a shot off Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen’s stick blade, grabbed the rebound in the crease and fired it on the opposite side of the goal.

Alex Pietrangelo scored his third goal of the season, Brett Howden notched his 12th into an empty net with 51 seconds left and Adin Hill stopped 19 shots to improve to 14-5-2 this season.

Teddy Blueger scored for the Canucks and Lankinen made 19 saves.

The Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights have won six of their last seven games.

Takeaways

Canucks: Vancouver arrived in Vegas with the fifth-best road power play, having converted 12 of 43 chances (27.9%). The Canucks were 0 for 2 with a man advantage on Thursday night.

Golden Knights: Vegas’ stringent play in the second period limited Vancouver’s chances, as the Knights outshot the Canucks 9-2 during the frame, keeping it a one-goal game until Pietrangelo tied it.

Key moment

Shortly after Karlsson’s goal put Vegas in front, Pavel Dorofeyev was called for high sticking in the offensive zone. The Golden Knights thwarted Vancouver’s effort on the power play to preserve the 2-1 lead.

Key stat

The Knights have outscored their opponents 44-23 in the third period this season. Their plus-21 margin in the final period leads the league.

Up next

The Canucks host the Senators on Saturday while the Golden Knights continue their three-game homestand that night against Seattle.

