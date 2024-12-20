Monahan’s 2 goals, Merzlikins’ 40 saves help Blue Jackets stop skid, beat Devils 4-2 View Photo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Monahan had two goals and an assist, Elvis Merzlikins stopped a season-high 40 shots and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a five-game skid with a 4-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

Ivan Provorov and Zach Werenski also scored for Columbus, which has won only two of its last 10 games. Kirill Marchenko contributed two assists for his 100th NHL point, extending his point streak to four games. Monahan’s first goal made it 3-0 in the second period and his second was an empty-netter with 1:10 left in the game.

Luke Hughes had a goal and an assist, Timo Meier scored and Jake Allen stopped 16 shots for New Jersey, which had won three straight.

Takeaways

Devils: The top team in the Metropolitan Division peppered Merzlikins with quality shots, but their two late goals weren’t enough.

Blue Jackets: Known for its slow starts, Columbus played fast and aggressively, scoring once in the first period and twice in the second to take control. Monahan assisted when Werenski scored on the power play midway through the second and then scored with 6:02 left in the period. The Blue Jackets then survived a late barrage from a Devils team that has 11 come-from-behind wins this season.

Key moment

The Devils pulled Allen with 5:32 left in the game and got within a goal when Meier scored with 1:25 remaining, but Monahan’s empty-netter sealed it.

Key stat

Defensemen have led the way for the Blue Jackets’ scoring. Provorov’s goal was the 22nd by a Columbus blueliner, the most of any NHL team this season. Werenski’s assist extended his home point streak to 10 games, tying the franchise record.

Up next

Both teams return to action Saturday. The Devils host Pittsburgh, while the Blue Jackets visit Philadelphia.

By NICOLE KRAFT

Associated Press