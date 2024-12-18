Donato caps Blackhawks comeback, Blackhawks top Capitals 3-2 View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Donato scored his team-leading 11th goal with 2:18 left in regulation to cap Chicago’s three-goal, third-period rally and lift the Blackhawks to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

Donato skated out of the right corner and stuffed a shot past Logan Thompson to hand Washington a second straight loss for only the second time this season.

TJ Brodie connected with 5:53 left in the third period to tie it at 2. Ilya Mikheyev scored Chicago’s first short-handed goal of the season, connecting 51 seconds into the third to start the Blackhawks’ comeback from a two-goal deficit.

Teuvo Teravainen had three assists for Chicago, which won its second straight by scoring on three of five shots in the third.

Pierre-Luc Dubois and Andrew Mangiapane scored for Washington in the first period. The Capitals couldn’t hold on following a 3-1 loss in Dallas on Monday night that snapped their team-record 10-game road winning streak.

Arvid Soderblom made 20 saves and and Thompson blocked 20 shots.

Takeaways

Capitals: Injured forward Alex Ovechkin ( broken left fibula ), has experienced no setbacks in noncontact drills. Out since Nov. 18, the 39-year-old probably will need several full-contact sessions before returning, according to coach Spencer Carbery.

Blackhawks: Coach Anders Sorensen said injured No. 1 goalie Petr Mrazek (groin) is close to returning. Defenseman Seth Jones, second in the NHL with 25:43 of ice time per game, is nearing a return from a right foot injury.

Key moment

Mikheyev swept past Jakob Chychrun early in the third and scored his second goal in two games to get the rally started. He set up Brodie in the right circle on the tying goal.

Key stat

Chicago killed three penalties to reach 28 straight.

Up next

The Capitals host Carolina on Friday. The Blackhawks host Seattle on Thursday.

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press