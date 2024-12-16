Dustin Tokarski wins in NHL return, helping Hurricanes beat Blue Jackets 4-1 View Photo

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dustin Tokarski made 27 saves in his first NHL appearance in nearly 22 months to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Tokarski appeared in five games this season with Chicago in the American Hockey League before joining Carolina, his sixth NHL team.

Jordan Martinook had a goal and an assist, Sebastian Aho, William Carrier and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored and Jordan Staal had two assists. The Hurricanes won for the third time in eight games.

Dmitri Voronkov scored for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins made 24 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost four straight.

Takeaways

Blue Jackets: Columbus fell to 4-10-2 on the road.

Hurricanes: Carolina won by more than two goals for the first time since Nov. 20.

Key moment

The Hurricanes killed three penalties in the first 14 minutes. Tokarski made four saves during those penalty kills.

Key stat

Tokarski is 24-34-12 in 81 games for Tampa Bay, Montreal, Anaheim, Buffalo, Pittsburgh and Carolina.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Tuesday night. The Blue Jackets are at Tampa Bay, and the Hurricanes wrap up a four-game homestand against the New York Islanders.

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press