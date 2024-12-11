Holloway scores in OT and the Blues spoil Demko’s return with a 4-3 victory over the Canucks

Holloway scores in OT and the Blues spoil Demko’s return with a 4-3 victory over the Canucks View Photo

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Dylan Holloway scored 1:40 into overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat Vancouver 4-3 on Tuesday night, spoiling the return of Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko from a knee injury.

Robert Thomas had a short-handed goal and two assists for the Blues. Zack Bolduc and Jordan Kyrou also scored, and Joel Hofer stopped 22 shots.

Vancouver got a goal and an assist from Elias Pettersson. Dakota Joshua and Jake DeBrusk also scored, while Brock Boeser and Conor Garland each had two assists.

Demko made 21 saves in his first start for the Canucks since injuring his knee April 21 at the beginning of the 2024 playoffs. The two-time All-Star finished runner-up for the Vezina Trophy last season.

Blues forward Radek Faksa headed straight to the dressing room when it appeared he was cut by a skate.

Takeaways

Blues: Holloway continues to provide offense. The center, acquired via an offer sheet last summer, also assisted on Bolduc’s goal and extended his point streak to seven games (six goals, five assists).

Canucks: With Demko back, Vancouver came closer to having its full lineup for the first time this season. The team is still missing defenseman Derek Forbort (lower body) and star center J.T. Miller, who remains on indefinite leave for a personal issue. Miller joined his teammates for the morning skate on Tuesday.

Key moment

St. Louis was down a man when Thomas picked up a bobbled puck in the neutral zone and streaked up the ice on a breakaway. His shot beat Demko stick side to put the Blues up 2-1 at 17:30 of the first period. It was St. Louis’ first short-handed goal of the season.

Key stat

The Canucks have earned at least a point in five of their last six games.

Up next

Blues: Visit the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

Canucks: Continue a six-game homestand against the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL