Auston Matthews scores in overtime to lift the Maple Leafs to a 2-1 win over the Devils

Auston Matthews scores in overtime to lift the Maple Leafs to a 2-1 win over the Devils View Photo

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Auston Matthews scored with 2:09 left in overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

Matthews outskated Devils defenseman Brett Pesce, grabbing a loose puck near center ice in for a breakaway, and beat New Jersey’s Jacob Markstrom on the glove side for his ninth goal of the season.

Pontus Holmberg scored short-handed for Toronto at 10:42 of the third period and tied the game at 1.

Ondrej Palat gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 7:16 of the second, scoring off an assist from Jesper Bratt. It was Palat’s first goal since Nov. 12, against Florida, a span of 11 games.

Bratt has 10 points — three goals and seven assists — in New Jersey’s last six games.

Anthony Stolarz stopped 37 shots for the Maple Leafs. Markstrom had 11 saves.

Takeaways

Toronto entered the game 14th in the NHL in shots on goal, averaging 29.1. The Leafs had their lowest shot total of the season with 12.

New Jersey has the top power-play unit in the NHL, but failed to score on four chances. The Devils are 0 for 9 on the power play in their three games.

Key moment

The Devils outshot Toronto 15-1 in the first period, including two shots while short-handed, but failed to score.

Key stat

Toronto forward Mitch Marner had his road point streak of eight games (four goals, nine assists) stopped. It was the second-longest active run behind Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (three goals, 10 assists in 10 games). Marner’s 14-game road point streak last season is the Maple Leafs’ record.

Up next

The Maple Leafs host the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, while the Devils host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday in the fourth game of a five-game homestand.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By EVERETT MERRILL

Associated Press