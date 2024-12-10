Hall has goal and assist, Soderblom stops 29 shots as Blackhawks beat Rangers 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Hall had a goal and an assist, Arvid Soderblom stopped 29 shots and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the New York Rangers 2-1 on Monday night.

Tyler Bertuzzi also scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-5-1 in their previous six road games.

Will Cuylle scored a short-handed goal and Igor Shesterkin finished with 30 saves as the Rangers lost for the eighth time in 10 games.

Bertuzzi opened the scoring at 8:10 of the first, whipping the puck past Shesterkin for his sixth goal of the season.

Cuylle tied it with 43 seconds remaining in the opening period for his 10th goal of the season, tying him with Chris Kreider for second on the team.

Hall, who set up Bertuzzi’s goal, put Chicago ahead again with his sixth at 6:16 of the second, scoring on a 2-on-1 break with Connor Bedard.

Takeaways

Rangers: Finished 2-3-0 on a five-game homestand to fall to 7-7-1 at Madison Square Garden this season.

Blackhawks: Soderblom won for only the second time in nine decisions this season. The 25-year-old Swedish backup goalie is 2-6-1.

Key moment

Soderblom stopped Filip Chytil point-blank with just under 3 minutes left in the first period. He also denied defenseman K’Andre Miller with 5:28 left in the third.

Key stat

Bedard had an assist on Hall’s goal, giving him a team-high 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in 28 games.

Up Next

Blackhawks visit the New York Islanders on Thursday, and Rangers visit Buffalo on Wednesday.

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press