Islanders sink Senators 4-2 with power-play goals by Lee and Palmieri

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves in a 4-2 winning effort for the New York Islanders against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night, one day after stopping 28 in a win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

In comparison, Ottawa’s Anton Forsberg faced 12 shots.

Both teams were playing the back half of back-to-backs.

With the game tied 2-2, Kyle Palmieri gave the Islanders the lead at 13:46 of the third with New York’s second power-play goal of the game.

Ottawa pressed hard for the equalizer but Sorokin rose to the occasion and Bo Horvat added an empty-net goal to secure the win.

Adam Gaudette opened the scoring early in the first for his 13th of the season, setting a new career high.

Anders Lee came up with a big goal to tie the game. Palmieri picked up his 500th career point with an assist on the play.

Kyle MacLean scored for New York 2:21 later to take the lead.

Josh Norris tied the game with his third goal in three games. With the Senators on the power play, Drake Batherson made a behind the back pass to Norris who wristed it past Sorokin.

Takeaways

Senators: The home team opened the scoring for the third straight game. Ottawa plays with more confidence when scoring first going 10-1-0.

Islanders: New York scored two power-play goals in a game for the first time this season.

Key moment

With the game tied 2-2 the Islanders killed a Senators power play with Sorokin making a couple clutch saves.

Key stat

Coming into the game, the Islanders hadn’t scored a power-play goal on the road since Nov. 14. They were 0-11 in their last five road games.

Up next

The Islanders host the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. The Senators host the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

