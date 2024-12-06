Colton Parayko scores overtime winner, Blues beat Flames 4-3 View Photo

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Colton Parayko scored the overtime winner on a rebound and the St. Louis Blues beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Thursday night.

Robert Thomas had a goal and two assists, Zack Bolduc and Pavel Buchnevich scored and Philip Broberg had two assists for the Blues. Jordan Binnington made 36 saves in the win.

Jakob Pelletier, Matt Coronato and MacKenzie Weegar scored for the Flames, whose six-game win streak at home ended.

The Flames twice tied the game after falling behind. Jonathan Huberdeau, from behind the net, shoveled the puck out to an unchecked Weegar, who shot the puck past Binnington at 7:06 of the third period to tie it at 3.

Pelletier’s first goal this season halved the deficit just 15 seconds after Thomas gave the visitors a 2-0 lead at 14:49 of the first period. Coronato’s power-play goal drew the Flames even at 2 5:23 into the second period

Calgary’s goaltender Dan Vladar stopped 20 of 24 shots.

Takeaways

Blues: Improved to 4-0-1 since Jim Montgomery was named head coach Nov. 24. Thomas has eight points — three goals, five assists — in eight games since returning from a fractured ankle.

Flames: Calgary continued to be among the most productive third-period teams in the NHL but haven’t scored four goals in regulation since Oct. 13.

Key moment

Vladar made the initial pad save on Thomas, but Parayko outmuscled Yegor Sharangovich to jam the rebound past Calgary’s goalie at 2:25 into overtime. Many of the Blues had already left the bench as the Flames unsuccessfully challenged for Parayko pushing Vladar’s pad with his stick.

Key stat

The Flames didn’t win a single faceoff (0 for 9) on four power-play chances.

Up next

The Flames start a two-game trip Sunday in Dallas against the Stars, and the Blues continue a four-game trip Saturday versus the Edmonton Oilers.

