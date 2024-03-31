Pyotr Kochetkov makes 26 saves for 4th shutout of the season, Hurricanes beat Canadiens 3-0
MONTREAL (AP) — Pyotr Kochetkov made 26 saves for his fourth shutout of the season to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Saturday night.
Jordan Staal opened the scoring with a short-handed goal midway through the second period, Sebastian Aho connected on a power play early in the third and Seth Jarvis iced it with an empty-netter.
Carolina improved to 47-21-7. Montreal fell to 28-33-12. The Canadiens had won three in a row.
After a turnover at the Hurricanes’ blue line, Staal jumped on a loose puck, finishing off the short-handed breakaway with a shot neatly tucked over Sam Montembeault’s shoulder. Montreal has allowed an NHL-high 12 short-handed goals.
The Hurricanes doubled the lead after a fortuitous bounce of the puck left Aho with a wide-open net for his 33rd of the season. Jarvis added his 29th.
Montembeault made 27 saves.
