Brady Tkachuk scores late to lead Senators to fifth straight win, beating Jets 3-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the winning goal on the power play with 1:45 left in the game to give the Ottawa Senators a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

Ridly Greig and Boris Katchouk also scored for the Senators. Joonas Korpisalo made 28 saves for Ottawa, which extended its winning streak to five games.

Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers replied for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots for Winnipeg in front of their fourth straight sellout crowd of 15,225 fans. It was Winnipeg’s sixth consecutive loss.

It was the third game of a five-game homestand for Winnipeg.

The Jets tied the game 2-2 midway through the third period on the power play. With Greig off for hooking, Scheifele’s shot deflected off an Ottawa defenseman past Korpisalo.

Greig took advantage of some great forechecking by Tkachuk, grabbed a loose puck and put it in the net behind a fallen Hellebuyck to give Ottawa a 2-1 lead.

The Senators tied the game at 1-all when Katchouk converted a 4-on-1 into the open side of the net, thanks to a perfect pass from Erik Brannstrom.

The Jets opened the scoring just 1:58 into the second period as Ehlers pounced on a Sean Monahan rebound on Korpisalo’s doorstep.

Hellebuyck played in his 500th NHL game. Jets fans gave him a standing ovation when it was announced during the game.

UP NEXT

Senators: At Minnesota on Tuesday night to finish a two-game trip.

Jets: Host Los Angeles on Monday night in the fourth of a five-game homestand.

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL