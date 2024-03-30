Barkov scores twice, Reinhart seals it in shootout to give Panthers 3-2 win over Red Wings

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored the lone shootout goal and Aleksander Barkov scored twice in regulation to lead the Florida Panthers over the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Saturday.

Sergei Bobrovsky showed up big in the shootout and made 20 saves for Florida, which had lost six of seven games coming into this one. Now, they sit tied with the Boston Bruins for the top seed in the Atlantic Division.

Dylan Larkin, who exited 28 seconds into the game after taking a shot to the inside of the knee, returned and scored a game-tying goal in the final minutes of the third period for the Red Wings. Robby Fabbri also scored for Detroit; his coming in the first period to take the lead.

Barkov responded with two goals in the third period.

Alex Lyon made 36 saves for Detroit, which has fallen to one point behind the Washington Capitals for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

After winning six in a row in February, the Red Wings appeared to be in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16. But they’ve lost 12 of their last 15 games since then.

