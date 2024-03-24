Senators snap 3-game losing streak with 5-2 victory over Devils View Photo

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Thomas Chabot and Mathieu Joseph each scored and had an assist to help the Ottawa Senators snap a three-game skid with a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night.

Angus Crookshank, Ridley Greig and Drake Batherson also had goals and Brady Tkachuk had two assists for the Senators. Jonas Korpisalo stopped 18 shots for his 16th win.

Jesper Bratt and Tomas Nosek scored for the Devils, who had their two-game winning streak stopped and remain out of the wild-card playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. New Jersey had scored 17 goals in its previous five games.

Jake Allen had 20 saves for the Devils and fell to 3-2 since coming to New Jersey in a trade with Montreal.

The Senators were trailing 2-1 in the second period before getting three straight goals from Crookshank, Greig and Chabot.

Crookshank put Ottawa up 3-2 after Greig tied it two minutes earlier at 4:10 of the period. The Senators’ three goals in the second came on just seven shots on goal.

The teams combined for four goals in the first 6:02 of the second period.

Nosek and Bratt scored 36 second apart to put New Jersey up 2-1 just under a minute into the period, but the Devils were unable to sustain the lead.

With Ottawa a man down, Joseph gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 4:56 of the first period when he took an errant pass from New Jersey’s Erik Haula and fired a wrist shot from the right circle. It was the Senators’ fifth short-handed goal this season and was the 50th time in 71 games the Devils allowed the first goal.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

Devils: Start a three-game road trip against the New York Islanders on Sunday.

