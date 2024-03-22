Defenseman Nikita Zadorov scores twice, West-leading Canucks beat Canadiens 4-1 View Photo

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Defenseman Nikita Zadorov scored twice in the first period, Casey DeSmith made 16 saves and the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Canucks beat the struggling Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Thursday night.

Conor Garland and Nils Aman also scored and Ilya Mikheyev had two assists. Vancouver improved to 44-18-8, good for a three-point margin over Winnipeg, Colorado and Dallas.

Juraj Slafkovsky scored for Montreal, and Sam Montembeault stopped 21 shots. The Canadiens have lost four in a row to fall to 25-32-12.

The Canucks smothered the Canadiens in the final period, allowing just three shots.

Zadorov opened the scoring with 4:22 left in the first period with a long shot over Montembeault’s glove as Sam Lafferty and Montreal defenseman David Savard battled for space directly in front of the net.

Vancouver made it 2-0 with 27 seconds left in the first off an odd-man rush. Lafferty sliced a crisp pass to Zadorov in the high slot and the hulking defenseman fired a shot that beat Montembeault to the blocker side.

Garland made it 3-0 with 2:46 left in the second, and Slafkovsky countered for Montreal with 53 seconds left in the period

Aman scored his first goal in 24 games midway through the third, deflecting in Tyler Myers’ shot. The Swedish center last scored Dec. 23.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: At Seattle on Sunday night.

Canucks: Host Calgary on Saturday night.

