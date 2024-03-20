Canucks beat Sabres 3-2 and move atop the Western Conference standings View Photo

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Elias Pettersson had two goals and an assist as the Vancouver Canucks moved atop the Western Conference standings with a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

Conor Garland scored and Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller each had a pair of assists for the Canucks who lead the West at 43-18-8, one point ahead of the Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche.

Vancouver goalie Casey DeSmith made 16 saves in his first victory since starter Thatcher Demko was sidelined by injury last week.

Rasmus Dahlin scored twice for the Sabres (33-32-5), who were coming off a 6-2 win over the Kraken in Seattle on Monday. Buffalo fell five points behind the Detroit Red Wings, who hold the second wild-card berth in the Eastern Conference.

Devon Levi made his first NHL start since Jan. 24 and stopped 31 of 33 shots. He was recalled from the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

Buffalo make a late push in the game, with Dahlin scoring his second of the night from the point with 20.7 seconds left.

The Sabres pulled Levi with 2:30 left, but couldn’t beat DeSmith to force overtime.

Instead, Pettersson collected the puck from Miller in Vancouver territory and sprinted up the ice, putting an easy shot into the empty net to seal the score at 3-1.

Dahlin cut the deficit to 2-1 during a stretch of 4-on-4 play after Vancouver’s Tyler Myers and Buffalo’s Jeff Skinner were sent to the penalty box for slashing midway through the third period.

Dahlin wove his way past a pair of Canucks and fired a backhanded shot past DeSmith for his 16th goal of the season at the 9:53 mark.

The Canucks went up 2-0 with a power-play goal midway through the second after Owen Power was called for hooking.

Levi stopped a blast from J.T. Miller and the rebound bounced out to Pettersson in front of the net. He sent a backhanded shot over the Buffalo netminder at 13:48. The goal was Pettersson’s 32nd of the season, but just his fourth since the All-Star break.

The Canucks were 1 for 4 with the man advantage, while the Sabres failed to score on four power plays.

Vancouver opened the scoring 4:06 into the game with a goal that needed a second look. Hughes fired a shot on net and while Levi was able to get a piece of it, the puck got stuck between his skate and the post. Garland poked it in for his 14th tally of the season.

Buffalo challenged for goaltender interference, but a review determined the goal would stand and the Canucks officially took a 1-0 lead.

UP NEXT

Sabres: At Edmonton on Thursday night in the fourth of a five-game road trip.

Canucks: Host Montreal on Tuesday night in the fifth of a nine-game homestand.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL