Thomas scores 2 power-play goals in third period as Blues defeat Ducks 4-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas scored two power-play goals in the third period, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Jake Neighbours also scored a power-play goal in the third for the Blues. Kevin Hayes scored in the second, and Pavel Buchnevich had three assists.

St. Louis (36-29-3) is four points back of Vegas for the second wild card in the Western Conference. The Golden Knights posted a 3-1 victory over the Devils earlier in the day.

Troy Terry scored two goals for Anaheim (23-42-3) in its sixth consecutive loss. The Ducks were shut out in their previous two games.

Anaheim finished a winless four-game trip to Chicago, Minnesota, Winnipeg and St. Louis.

Joel Hofer made 26 saves for the Blues. Rookie goalie Lukas Dostal had 23 stops for the Ducks.

St. Louis came up empty on three power plays in the first period. It was a much different story in the third.

Thomas scored on a wrist shot from the slot at 1:53, giving the Blues a 2-1 lead. Neighbours helped with a screen in front of the net.

Neighbours used his stick to deflect in a shot by Brayden Schenn from the left circle, making it 3-1 at 6:12. It was Neighbours’ 22nd goal on the season.

Thomas’ second goal of the period went off the stick of Anaheim’s Jackson LaCombe at 9:31. Thomas has 23 goals.

Terry scored at 19:52 after Dostal was pulled.

Hayes scored his 13th goal at 14:56 of the second, tying it at 1. Dostal failed to handle a Torey Krug shot and Hayes, at the side of the goal, knocked in the rebound.

Terry put in a rebound from just outside the crease at 13:41 of the first for the first goal in three games for the Ducks. They were held scoreless for 171 minutes, 50 seconds. It was Terry’s 18th goal on the season.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Host Minnesota on Tuesday.

Blues: Host Colorado on Tuesday.

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press