Orlov records 4 points, Hurricanes score 4 goals in 3rd period for 7-2 win over Senators View Photo

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Dmitry Orlov recorded four points and the Carolina Hurricanes scored four goals in the third period to beat the Ottawa Senators 7-2 on Sunday night.

Orlov had two goals and two assists. Evgeny Kuznetsov, Seth Jarvis, Jalen Chatfield, Jake Guentzel and Brendan Lemieux also scored for Carolina. Sebastian Aho chipped in with three assists. Frederik Andersen made 30 saves.

Thomas Chabot and Tim Stutzle scored for the Senators, who had their three-game win streak halted. Anton Forsberg stopped 31 shots.

Some poor defensive coverage by the Senators allowed Chatfield to walk in and wrist a shot past Forsberg to make it 4-2 early in the third. Just over three minutes later the Hurricanes controlled the play as if they were on the power play and it ended with Orlov firing a puck from just inside the blue line.

Carolina put the game out of reach when Guentzel beat Artem Zub and scored his first with the Hurricanes since being acquired from Pittsburgh. Lemieux later tipped a Brent Burns shot for his third of the season.

Carolina took a 2-1 lead early in the second with a power-play goal by Kuznetsov. Ottawa tied the game at 4:51 with an impressive effort by Stutzle, who threaded a shot through traffic for his 17th of the season. The Hurricanes regained the lead when Aho made a cross-ice pass to Jarvis, who snapped it past a sprawling Forsberg with 22 seconds remaining in the period.

Lemieux made a great pass to send Orlov in all alone and he made no mistake beating Forsberg glove side to open the scoring at 7:19. Chabot, making his return after missing the last five games, scored from the bottom of the faceoff circle at 13:52 to tie the game.

Carolina’s Teuvo Teravainen missed his second straight game due to an upper-body injury. He’s expected to return sometime this week.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: At New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Senators: At Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl