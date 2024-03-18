Donato, Korchinski, Anderson score in 1:23 span to rally Blackhawks to 5-2 win over Sharks

CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Donato, Kevin Korchinski and Joey Anderson scored in a 1:23 span of the third period, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Sunday night.

Philipp Kurashev and Connor Bedard also scored for the Blackhawks, who have won four of their last six games. Petr Mrazek finished with 24 saves.

“The process was there, it was just a matter of sticking to it,” said Anderson, whose turn-away between-the-legs shot capped the Blackhawks’ rally. “Those are the kind of momentum swings that are big.”

Ryan Carpenter and Klim Kostin scored for San Jose in its 13th loss in 14 games (1-11-2). Devin Cooley had 26 saves in the 26-year-old’s NHL debut.

Carpenter scored off a deep-angle rebound of Alexander Barbanov’s shot to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead with 9:27 left in the first period. It was his fifth goal of the season.

Kostin beat Mrazek from 10 feet away on the stick side off a pass from Mikael Granlund from behind the net to double the lead. It was his fifth.

Kurashev got Chicago on the scoreboard with 5:58 left in the second, redirecting Tyler Johnson’s perfect pass over Cooley’s shoulder.

“That started the rush,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. “They played last night, and in the third period, we were the fresher team. The middle of the second period, it started to go that way.”

The Blackhawks then scored four times in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Donato tied it with a shot from the high slot with 9:37 remaining.

“When they got the one to tie it up, we just couldn’t overcome our mistakes,” Sharks coach David Quinn said. “Our mistakes were just too big.”

Korchinski’s shot from the high slot 1:12 later was ticked by the stick of San Jose’s Jacob MacDonald to give Chicago a 3-2 lead.

Eleven seconds later, Anderson turned away from the net and flipped the puck between his legs into a scrum, and finally past Cooley.

“I couldn’t even hear myself think,” Korchinski said of the 18,426 roaring fans in the United Center. “We’ve got to get more of that.”

Bedard sealed it with an empty-netter just before the buzzer.

“Man, that stings. The game stings,” Cooley said. “We were so close.”

UP NEXT

Sharks: At Nashville on Tuesday night.

Blackhawks: At Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

By TIM CRONIN

Associated Press