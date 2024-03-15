Connor McMichael scores on a breakaway in 3rd period to give Capitals a 2-1 win over Kraken View Photo

SEATTLE (AP) — Connor McMichael scored on a breakaway with 8:24 left in the game and the Washington Capitals gained ground in their bid for a playoff spot by beating the Seattle Kraken 2-1 on Thursday night.

T.J. Oshie, playing in his 999th NHL game, also scored for the Capitals. Washington, now with 71 points, is one point behind the New York Islanders and Detroit for the East’s second wild-card spot. Both of them lost on Thursday and remain with 72 points.

Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren made 23 saves.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for the Kraken, who have 68 points and remain nine behind Vegas for the West’s second wild-card berth.

With the game tied at 1-1, Bjorkstrand gave the puck away in his own end to McMichael, who took it down the right wing side. He beat Seattle goalie Joey Daccord with a backhander to the opposite corner, his 14th of the season.

Oshie, a native of nearby Everett, was in the right place at the right time to give Washington a 1-0 lead at 14:20 of the second period.

With Seattle short-handed, Daccord tried to fire the puck down the ice. It hit Oshie, who was playing low in the slot on the right side. The puck went back toward the net, deflecting off Daccord’s outstretched stick. Oshie rushed toward the open goal and extended his stick toward the puck as it trickled in.

Daccord finished with 21 saves.

Bjorkstrand tied it 1-1 for the Kraken with a power-play goal at 3:32 of the third period.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Visit Vancouver on Saturday night.

Kraken: Host Nashville on Saturday night.

By MARK MOSCHETTI

Associated Press