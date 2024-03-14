Zach Hyman scores the natural hat trick as Oilers drub Capitals 7-2 View Photo

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Zach Hyman had a natural hat trick and the Edmonton Oilers rolled to a 7-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night.

Leon Draisaitl had a power-play goal and three assists for the Oilers, who have won two in a row and are 7-1-1 in their last nine games.

Connor McDavid had a power-play goal and two assists for Edmonton, while Warren Foegele and Connor Brown also scored. Stuart Skinner made 23 saves.

Ivan Miroshnichenko and Connor McMichael scored for the Capitals and Darcy Kuemper stopped 30 shots.

The game was tied at 2-all when Hyman scored his first with 8:36 to play in the first period. The puck caromed around in front and ended up on the stick of Hyman, who whacked his second attempt past Kuemper for his team-leading 44th goal of the season. Hyman has scored in 10 straight home games, tying Wayne Gretzky for the longest home scoring streak in Oilers’ history.

Hyman got his second with less than six minutes to play in the second period as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins feathered a pass through to Hyman on an odd-man break and he sent a shot off the post and into the net.

Hyman scored on the power play with 52 seconds remaining in the second period and now has 46 this season.

Edmonton added to its lead midway through the third as Ryan McLeod made a pass from behind the goal line to Foegele, who netted his 15th.

Just 17 seconds later, Evander Kane fed it in front to Brown and he deflected it past Kuemper for his first of the season and first goal since March 24, 2022.

UP NEXT

Capitals: At Seattle on Thursday night in the third game of a five-game trip.

Oilers: Host Colorado on Saturday night in the second game of a four-game homestand.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL