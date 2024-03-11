Islanders move into playoff spot, win 6th straight with 6-1 rout of Ducks View Photo

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Palmieri reached the 20-goal mark for the sixth time in his career, Bo Horvat extended his goal streak to three games, and the New York Islanders moved into a playoff position with their sixth straight win, a 6-1 rout of the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.

The Islanders scored three times in the first period, including Palmieri on a breakaway 7:28 into the game. New York has outscored opponents 11-0 in the first 20 minutes during its winning streak.

It was the second time this season the Ducks have allowed at least three goals in the first period in two straight games.

The top line of Horvat, Brock Nelson and Mathew Barzal combined for six points as the Islanders moved into the Eastern Conference’s second and final wild card after being seven points back two weeks ago. Detroit and New York both have 74 points, but the Islanders have one game in hand.

Horvat and Nelson each had a goal and an assist while Brazal had two assists. Casey Cizikas, Pierre Engvall and Cal Clutterbuck also found the net for New York.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 22 shots to pick up his first win in net since Dec. 13, also against Anaheim.

Anaheim’s Alex Killorn extended his goal streak to four games during the second period. Lukas Dostal made 13 saves for the Ducks, who have dropped three of four and been outscored 12-3 in the last two.

Palmieri’s goal came two minutes after Cizikas opened the scoring. Palmieri got behind the Ducks’ defense, took a stretch pass from Mike Reilly and trickled in a backhand with a move to his right hand as Dostal was going the other way.

It is the first time the Long Island native has reached 20 goals since 2019-20, when he was with the New Jersey Devils.

Nelson’s wrist shot on the power play — his team-leading 29th goal — gave the Islanders three goals on their first seven shots.

Killorn’s wrist shot from the edge of the left faceoff circle 24 seconds into the second period made him the second player with a four-game goal streak in his first season with the Ducks. Bill Houlder did it during the franchise’s first season in 1993-94.

Horvat extended his streak 34 seconds into the third followed by Engvall’s breakaway seven minutes later.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Remain in Southern California to face the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

Ducks: Open a four-game road trip against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer