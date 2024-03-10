Stars extend winning streak to season-high 5 games with 4-1 victory over Kings View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Radek Faksa and Jason Robertson scored 18 seconds apart in the second period, Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist, and the Dallas Stars extended their winning streak to a season-high five games after beating the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Saturday night.

Wyatt Johnston added a power-play goal nearly seven minutes into the third period. The Stars are ninth in the league with the man advantage with a 24% conversion rate, but they’ve increased it to another level during their winning streak by by going 7 for 19. Pavelski added an empty-net tally.

Scott Wedgewood stopped 26 shots in his first game since Feb. 26. The win keeps Dallas atop the Central Division with 89 points, four ahead of Winnipeg and Colorado.

The Kings got off to a great start when Kevin Fiala scored 26 seconds into the game, but they weren’t able to sustain the momentum.

Fiala has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in the last six games. The Kings continue to struggle at home with a 13-11-7 mark and are tied for third in the Pacific Division with Vegas at 75 points after the Golden Knights beat Detroit.

Cam Talbot made 31 saves.

Fiala, who had the game-winning goal in overtime against Ottawa on Thursday night, wasted no time putting the Kings in the lead. On the opening shift, he drove to the net and redirected Drew Doughty’s pass from near the boards and along the left faceoff circle past Wedgewood for his 21st goal of the season. It was also the fastest goal scored by Fiala in his 10-year career.

Faksa blasted a snap shot from high in the slot at 10:34 to tie it at 1-all. Three of Faksa’s six goals have come in the past four games. On the ensuing rush up ice, Robertson put in a rebound after Pavelski’s shot went off Talbot’s leg pads. It was Robertson’s 22nd and third in the last five games.

Los Angeles forward Adrian Kempe returned to the lineup after missing five games due to an arm injury.

UP NEXT

Stars: Host the Florida Panthers Tuesday night.

Kings: Host the New York Islanders Monday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer