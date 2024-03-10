Flyers coach John Tortorella tossed early in 7-0 loss to Lightning View Photo

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Defenseman Darren Raddysh had five assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Philadelphia 7-0 on Saturday night in a game that saw irate Flyers coach John Tortorella reluctantly leave the bench after he was ejected in the first period.

On a night that the 2004 Stanley Cup-winning Lightning team that Tortorella coached was honored, he lasted just 10:49 into the game when he received a bench minor and game misconduct after Philadelphia fell behind 4-0.

Tortorella repeatedly told referees Wes McCauley and Brandon Schrader that he wouldn’t leave the bench, but relented after a couple minutes.

Victor Hedman scored twice and added an assist for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves for his second shutout of the season and 34th overall. He is 14-4-0 with four shutouts against the Flyers.

Nicholas Paul, Conor Sheary, Brayden Point, Anthony Duclair and Brandon Hagel also scored for the Lightning, who are 2-4-1 in their last seven home games. Raddysh became the first Lightning defensemen to have three assists in the first period.

Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson was pulled after allowing four goals on 15 shots and was replaced by Felix Sandstrom.

Coming off a 6-3 loss to Calgary Thursday night that Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said was probably their worst game this season, Hedman, Paul, Sheary and Point all scored in the opening 10:49 of the first. Tampa Bay’s top-ranked power play got goals from Paul and Point during the first-period surge against the Flyers’ league-leading penalty-killing unit and finished 3 of 5.

Duclair, acquired in a trade Friday from San Jose, had a second-period goal and an assist in the first.

Flyers defenseman Egor Zamula didn’t play due to illness. Philadelphia played with five defenseman and 13 forwards.

Tampa Bay defenseman Erik Cernak appeared to hurt his right leg in the second period and left the game.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host San Jose on Tuesday night.

Lightning: Complete a five-game homestand Thursday night against the New York Rangers.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press