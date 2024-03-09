Bad-angle goal by Jesperi Kotkaniemi gives Hurricanes a 4-2 win over the Devils

Bad-angle goal by Jesperi Kotkaniemi gives Hurricanes a 4-2 win over the Devils View Photo

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi broke a tie with a bad-angle shot early in the third period and Pyotr Kochetkov made 24 saves to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Martin Necas also scored, and Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen added empty-net goals as the Hurricanes swept the three-game season series with New Jersey and improved to 8-2-1 in their last 11 games.

Nico Hischier and Timo Meier scored for the Devils, who are 1-2 under interim coach Travis Green. Nico Daws made 23 saves.

Goaltending has been a issue this season for the Devils, and the go-ahead score was one Daws probably would like back. Kotkaniemi collected a loose puck in the left corner and immediately fired it at the net. Daws had his body against the goalpost but left an inch over his shoulder and the shot found it.

Svechnikov made it 3-1 late and after Meier got New Jersey within a goal with 12 seconds to play, Teravainen closed out the scoring.

Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour might have been second-guessing himself. Leading 1-0 in the second period and about to go on a two-man advantage, an apparent power-play goal by Brady Skjei was waved off because Stefan Noesen interferred with Daws.

Brind’Amour challenged the referee’s ruling and lost, losing the 39-second two-man advantage.

Hischier tied the game at 1-all with 4:33 left in the second period with a shot over the glove of Kochetkov, who had shut out the Devils last month. Jack Hughes set up the goal, stealing a pass by Andrei Svechnikov in the Hurricanes’ zone.

Necas opened the scoring on power play at 12:28 of the first period, beating Daws from the blue line for his 20th goal of the season.

The Hughes brothers — Jack and Luke — both hit the goalposts for the Devils.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, who was acquired from Washington this week for a 2025 draft pick, made his debut for the Hurricanes, centering a line with Jesper Fast and Kotkaniemi on his wings.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Return home to face Calgary on Sunday.

Devils: At Rangers on Monday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer