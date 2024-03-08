Meier scores 3 as Devils beat Blues and give interim coach Travis Green his first win

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Timo Meier scored three goals and added an assist on an empty-net goal by Erik Haula and the Devils beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Thursday night, giving New Jersey interim coach Travis Green his first win since replacing Lindy Ruff earlier this week.

Linemates Nico Hischier and Ondrej Palat each had two assists as the underperforming Devils snapped a three-game losing streak and won for only the fourth time in 11 games. Nico Daws made 23 saves for New Jersey, which dropped a 5-3 decision to Florida in Green’s first game.

Brandon Saad scored for the Blues, who have lost two straight and remain outside a wild-card position in the Western Conference. Jordan Binnington had 29 saves.

This was a breakout game for Meier, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with San Jose in late February 2023. While he gave the Devils a big body, he never delivered the goals like he had with the Sharks.

Against the Blues, Meier staked the Devils to a 3-1 lead in the first two periods, something New Jersey needs to make a late run to the playoffs. The Swiss native opened the scoring with a backhander in close on a power play at 13:24. A little less than three minutes later, he got hi s 16th of the season in close on a nice cross-ice pass by Palat.

After Saad closed with gap at 9:03 of the second period, the 27-year-old capped his fifth career hat trick with a shot from the right circle.

Meier got the chance to play down low on the power play because the Devils held out Tyler Toffoli (26 goals) as a precaution in case they decide to deal him before Friday’s trade deadline.

Hats quickly were tossed on the ice and the fans at the Prudential Center started chanting “Timo Meier, Timo Meier.”

It was a good news, bad news day for Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist. The 29-year-old signed a two-year, $3 million contract extension. He has six goals and 15 assists in 62 games.

The Swede also was fined $2,000 for his second violation of the NHL rule barring diving and embellish in an attempt to draw penalties.

UP NEXT

Blues: Finish New York area run at the Rangers on Saturday.

Devils: Host Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

