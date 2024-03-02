Sergei Bobrovsky notches shutout as Panthers roll past Red Wings, 4-0 View Photo

DETROIT (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky recorded his 42nd career shutout, Sam Reinhart scored his 42nd goal of the season, and the Florida Panthers silenced the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday.

Bobrovsky made 21 saves for his fourth shutout this season and fifth of his career against the Red Wings. He also recorded a shutout at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 2.

Bobrovsky has won nine of his last 10 starts.

Reinhart has three goals in the last two games for the Panthers, who are battling for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Florida has won 11 of its last 12 meetings with the Red Wings.

Reinhart has a franchise-record 24 power play goals, including a league-high 14 on the road.

Brandon Montour had a goal and two assists, Evan Rodrigues had a goal and an assist, and Carter Verhaeghe added a power-play goal.

Florida, which is 28-0-3 when leading after two periods, owns a league-high 21 road wins.

Alex Lyon made 32 saves for Detroit, which was blanked for the third time this season.

After the Panthers killed off two penalties earlier in the second period, Montour ended the deadlock at 8:50 with his sixth goal this season. He knocked in a rebound after Lyon made a skate save against Rodrigues.

Reinhart notched his power-play goal at 13:06 of the period. With Jake Walman in the penalty box for holding, Reinhart scored from the slot. His shot deflected off defenseman Jeff Petry’s stick and over Lyon’s left shoulder.

Bobrovsky made a pad save against Patrick Kane on a breakaway later in the period. Kane’s 10-game point streak was snapped.

Rodrigues scored his ninth goal at 4:39 of the third on a slapshot from the right side.

Verhaeghe scored after Walman was given a 10-minute misconduct for roughing and slashing Gustav Forsling.

UP NEXT

Panthers: At New York Rangers on Monday.

Red Wings: At Colorado on Wednesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press