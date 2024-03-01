Cloudy
Sam Reinhart scores twice, Florida Panthers beat Montreal Canadiens in shootout, 4-3

By AP News
Sam Reinhart scores twice, Florida Panthers beat Montreal Canadiens in shootout, 4-3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored twice and the Florida Panthers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in a shootout on Thursday night.

Reinhart became the fourth player in Florida’s franchise history to reach the 40-goal mark with his second period tally, breaking an eight-game goal drought in the process.

Aleksander Barkov also scored for the Panthers and Anthony Stolarz made 28 saves.

Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky and Alex Newhook scored for the Canadiens while Samuel Montembeault made 33 saves.

The Canadiens became the first team to score more than two goals on the Panthers since Jan. 19, when the Minnesota Wild defeated them 6-4.

Florida’s 14-game streak of such games was tied for the longest this season and they went 14-0-2 in the process.

Slafkovsky snapped a four-game point drought with his goal.

Stolarz and Montreal defenseman Kaiden Guhle both played in their 100th career game.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Visit Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

Panthers: Visit Detroit on Saturday.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By COLBY GUY
Associated Press

