Predators run winning streak to 6 games with a 4-1 victory over Senators View Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Josi had two goals and an assist as the Nashville Predators extended their winning streak to six games with a 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

Gustav Nyquist had a goal and two assists, Michael McCarron also scored and Juuse Saros made 24 saves for the Predators. Nashville returned to from a road swing in which it won all five games, the first time in franchise history going 5-for-5 away from home.

Drake Batherson scored and Joonas Korpisalo made 32 saves for Ottawa, which failed to record a shot on goal in the third period and lost for the second straight night after falling 6-3 at Washington on Monday.

McCarron opened the scoring at 3:23 of the first period. He has points in a career-best three straight games.

Josi followed at 5:44, scoring on a one-timer from just inside the blue line on a power play.

Batherson cut the Nashville lead to a goal with 1:02 remaining in the first, scoring on a shot from the high slot, also on a power play.

Josi struck again with 1:29 remaining in the second. He skated in on the left side and flipped a quick wrist shot high to the far side past Korpisalo. The two-goal effort matched a career high for Nashville’s captain.

Senators forward Josh Norris left the game eight minutes into the second period after colliding with Nashville’s Cole Smith behind the Ottawa net and then hitting the back bar of the goal frame. He did not return due to an upper-body injury.

Nyquist scored with 6:48 remaining in the third.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host Arizona on Friday.

Predators: Host Minnesota on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press