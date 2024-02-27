Pastrnak nets hat trick but Kraken top Bruins 4-3 in shootout View Photo

SEATTLE (AP) — Kailer Yamamoto scored the only goal in a shootout and the Seattle Kraken overcame David Pastrnak’s hat trick to beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Monday night.

Jordan Eberle, Vince Dunn and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for Seattle, which twice came from behind to tie the game. Philipp Grubauer denied all three Bruins shootout attempts, the last of which was by Pastrnak.

It was Boston’s sixth straight game that went beyond regulation time. By earning one point, the Bruins (34-12-14) tied idle Vancouver for the most points in the NHL at 82.

After dropping the final three games on a 1-0-3 trip, Boston is 2-2-5 in its past nine games.

Grubauer made 29 saves for the Kraken. He got the start after replacing Joey Daccord early in the second period of Saturday’s 5-2 home loss to Minnesota.

Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for Boston.

Yamamoto was up first in the shootout and beat Ullmark with a forehand shot. Grubauer subsequently made saves on Charlie Coyle, Charlie McAvoy and Pastrnak.

Pastrnak put the Bruins on the board at 5:53 of the first period. Kevin Shattenkirk gained the puck deep in his own end and sent it ahead to Pasternak, who was breaking down the middle of the ice ahead of Seattle defenders Will Borgen and Jamie Oleksiak. Pastrnak went 1-on-1 against Grubauer and launched the puck over his glove, high into the net.

Pastrnak’s 37th goal of the season was his 700th career point. He is the 10th Bruins player to reach that milestone.

Eberle tied it on a power play at 4:45 of the second with his 14th of the season. Pastrnak put Boston back on top at 17:08. Dunn’s 10th goal tied it again at 5:29 of the third.

Bjorkstrand gave the Kraken a 3-2 lead with 5:30 left in the third when he redirected a shot by Alex Wennberg past Ullmark for his 14th goal.

Pastrnak tied it 3-all on a power with 2:52 left in regulation.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Return home to play Vegas on Thursday night.

Kraken: Will host Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

By MARK MOSCHETTI

Associated Press