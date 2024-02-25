Kiefer Sherwood scores twice in Predators’ 4-2 victory over Sharks View Photo

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Kiefer Sherwood scored twice, Filip Forsberg added his 27th of the season and the Nashville Predators beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory.

Juuse Saros made 23 saves and Gustav Nyquist scored into an empty net. After a 9-2 home loss to Dallas on Feb. 15, the Predators have won the first four games of a five-game trip as they fight to get into the playoffs.

Filip Zadina and Mikael Granlund scored for San Jose and Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 31 shots.

Sherwood had his second career two-goal game. He has five goals in 14 career games against the Sharks, the six-year veteran’s most against any team. His second marker gave Nashville a two-goal lead in the third period after Granlund cut it to one a half-minute into the period.

Sherwood took advantage of a hard San Jose shot that rimmed around and fed the Nashville rush. He worked his way around the Sharks’ Henry Thrun and then fired a shot past Kahkonen to make it 3-1.

Zadina scored midway through the period to cut it to 3-2, but San Jose cold not find the late equalizer and Nyquist added the empty-netter.

San Jose has dropped five of its last six. The Sharks had four days off before the game, while the Predators are in a stretch of three games in four nights.

Forsberg gave Nashville a 2-0 lead late in the second when he ripped in a wrist shot from the right point on the power play, after drawing a tripping penalty on Thrun. Forsberg passed David Legwand for second on the franchise points list with 567.

UP NEXT

Predators: At Anaheim on Sunday.

Sharks: Host New Jersey on Tuesday night.

By ERIC HE

Associated Press