Kyle Connor scores in OT as Jets beat Blackhawks 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Connor scored 25 seconds into overtime, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday night.

Connor got his 21st goal of the season from the right circle when his shot deflected off the skate of Chicago’s Nick Foligno and past goalie Petr Mrazek.

Tyler Johnson scored for the Blackhawks with 43 seconds left to tie the score 2-2. Set up by Jason Dickinson’s no-look pass, Johnson scored his 12th goal from the edge of a scrum with Mrazek on the bench for an extra attacker.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice in regulation, ending a 10-game goal-scoring drought with his 17th and 18th goals, as Winnipeg won for the fifth time in six games to tighten the standings atop the Central Division. The Jets improved to 35-15-5 to move into a tie with second-place Colorado and one point behind first-place Dallas. Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves.

Colin Blackwell also scored for Chicago, which has lost 11 of 12 (1-9-2) and last in the NHL with 34 points. Seth Jones had two assists and Mrazek finished with 28 saves.

The Blackhawks have totaled just 26 goals in their last 18 games.

Hellebuyck was clipped in the head by Chicago’s Taylor Raddysh midway through the second period and dropped to the ice, but remained in the game.

Chicago’s Connor Bedard, who entered as the NHL’s leading rookie scorer, was held off the scoresheet for the second straight game. Bedard had two goals and six points in his first three games after returning from a broken jaw last week.

The Jets have won 11 of their last 13 against the Blackhawks.

Ehlers has 10 goals and 14 assists in 30 career games against Chicago.

Chicago defenseman Connor Murphy missed his 15th game with a groin injury.

Ehlers opened the scoring with 5:13 left in the first period from a sharp angle off left wing. He threaded a rising shot over Mrazek’s right shoulder and just under the crossbar.

Ehlers made it 2-0 at 1:49 of the second, scoring on an end-to-end rush during a delayed penalty call against Chicago. Ehlers danced down the right wing, cut to the slot and fired a shot between the legs of defenseman Jaycob Megna and past Mrazek.

Blackwell cut it to 2-1 with 4:02 left in the second to complete a breakaway. Set up by Seth Jones’ stretch pass up the middle, Blackwell skated in alone from the blue line and beat Hellebuyck with a shifty move and low shot.

The Blackhawks came on with pressure in the third, outshooting the Jets 13-7 in the period. Dickinson missed an empty net with Hellebuyck down on a flurry about 5 minutes in.

Patrick Kane, who skated 16 seasons with the Blackhawks, will play his first game with another team in Chicago when Detroit visits on Sunday. Kane was dealt to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline last season, then signed with the Red Wings as a free agent in November after hip resurfacing surgery.

Kane is second only to Stan Mikita in career points for the Blackhawks with 1,225 in 1,161 games.

The Blackhawks will retire the No. 7 jersey of Hall-of-Fame defenseman Chris Chelios in a ceremony before the game. Chelios played 26 seasons in the NHL, nine with Chicago.

