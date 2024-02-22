Flyers beat NHL-worst Blackhawks 3-1 to improve to 5-1-1 in last 7

CHICAGO (AP) — Travis Konecny, Travis Sanheim and Garent Hathaway scored, Samuel Ersson made 22 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia is 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Chicago, last overall in the NHL, has lost 10 of 11.

“It’s a win and we’re leaving,” Flyers coach John Tortorella said. “It’s just good we got the two points. It wasn’t pretty, right, but as long as you get the two points. It’s not style points right now, it’s just trying to keep your concentration and get points.”

Colin Blackwell scored for Chicago. Arvid Soderblom stopped 30 shots.

“They got a couple through and we couldn’t find a rebound on their end,” Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said. “We didn’t get a lot of zone time in the second period, but in the third I thought we got some chances.”

The Flyers’ puck-control attack and stingy defense limited Chicago’s chances. Philadelphia allowed 40 shots Saturday in a 6-3 outdoor loss to New Jersey.

“That’s apples and oranges,” Hathaway said. “I thought tonight we were a little sloppy in our control of odd-line rushes. They really know when to jump. But tonight, we definitely had control of the puck more.”

Philadelphia broke it open with two goals in the second period, with Konecny making it 2-1 at 3:15 with his team-high 27th goal. He beat goaltender Arvid Soderblom over his right shoulder with a snap shot from the left circle after driving around defenseman Jarred Tinordi. Konecny extended his points streak to seven games.

“Tonight wasn’t a good one for me,” Konecny said. “I’m just trying to figure out how to get wins.”

Hathaway made it 3-1 with 8:-05 left in second, controlling a puck in the slot that was within reach of Soderblom and poking it into the net.

Sanheim and Blackwell traded first-period goals.

“They kind of outworked us,” Blackwell said. “It’s frustrating. You can only say so many times that we’re close. It’s been ‘close’ for a long time.”

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Blackhawks: Host Winnipeg on Friday night.

By TIM CRONIN

Associated Press