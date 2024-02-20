Nazem Kadri’s 3-point game leads Flames over Jets 6-3 View Photo

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist as the Calgary Flames rallied from a two-goal deficit to post a 6-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

“I feel like we’ve done that several times this year,” said Kadri. “When things start to snowball and stack against us, we’re able to reset and refocus and pull out a big win against a great team.”

Jonathan Huberdeau and Andrew Mangiapane had a goal and an assist and Oliver Kylington and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Rasmus Andersson had a pair of assists.

Pulled in his previous outing, it was a solid bounce-back game for Flames’ netminder Jacob Markstrom as he made 28 stops.

Sean Monahan scored all three goals for Winnipeg, which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

“We don’t play like that. That’s just not our hockey game. That’s as soft as we’ve played, as loose as we’ve played,” said Jets coach Rick Bowness. “Shifted up the pairings, shifted the lines, it didn’t matter one little bit. We just had nobody going other than Sean and our goalie.”

Connor Hellebuyck had 28 saves for the Jets. Hellebuyck had won his last three outings in which he had only allowed three goals on 90 shots.

Down 3-1 in the first period, Calgary’s comeback started at 14:09 when Coleman scored on a setup from Mangiapane.

The tying goal came 4:58 into the second when Kadri deflected MacKenzie Weegar’s point shot past Hellebuyck on the power play.

The Flames surged in front 4-3 lead at 16:06 of the second when Huberdeau was set up neatly by Andersson, cashing in his ninth goal.

“It hasn’t been easy on us lately, so for us to come back like we did tonight shows a lot of good things about our team,” said Huberdeau.

Calgary got some breathing room at 13:18 of the third when Kadri wove into the Jets zone and set up Mangiapane’s one-timer that made it a two-goal cushion.

Kadri put the game on ice with an empty netter at 18:03.

Monahan scored three goals in a span of 5:58, giving him 17 goals on the season.

“I think I’m just more comfortable making reads,” said Monahan. “We’re getting pucks to the net. When you get a couple on the power play you start getting some confidence and it goes a long way.”

Monahan’s natural hat trick was his second career three-goal game. His first was as a member of the Flames in Philadelphia on Nov. 18, 2017.

In his 200th game with the Flames — one of six in franchise history to reach that plateau — Markstrom became the fifth goaltender to win 100 games.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

Flames: Wrap up a four-game homestand Thursday against the Boston Bruins.

___

