Hurricanes score twice in the 3rd period to beat the Golden Knights 3-1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Stefan Noesen scored in the first seven minutes of the third period to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.

Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who have won seven of nine and were playing the tail end of a back-to-back. Jarvis added an assist and Spencer Martin made 29 saves.

Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights, who lost at home for the first time this season to a Metropolitan Division team after winning the first five such matchups. Adin Hill stopped 25 shots.

Carolina swept the two-game season series and improved to 4-2 at T-Mobile Arena.

Marchessault scored on a rebound midway through the first period to give the Knights the early lead and extend his goal streak to three games. Nicolas Roy picked up the primary assist, giving him a career-high eight-game point streak. His 30 points this season match his total from last year in 21 fewer games.

Combined with Ivan Barbashev, that line has at least one point in 11 consecutive games.

The Golden Knights had several point-blank opportunities to extend the lead, but Martin was on top of his game with 12 saves in the period.

“Spencer Martin was the difference,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “He kept us in the first period when we were not very good. I thought they were really good and playing their game.”

Svechnikov rewarded Martin for his fine work by scoring on a rush from the slot 1:21 into the second to tie it.

Another early goal, this one 19 seconds into the third, put the Hurricanes in front for good at 2-1. After Knights defenseman Daniil Miromanov failed to control the puck at the blue line, Jarvis took advantage with a short-handed goal.

“I saw the bouncing puck, so there’s no point in not trying to go get it,” Jarvis said. “Using my speed, I almost fell going to the net. I was able to keep it together and made a move and the puck went in.”

That also helped the Hurricanes’ penalty kill continue its strong play. Carolina is 17 for 17 on the PK over the past five games, and it was the 14th time in 18 games the Hurricanes did not allow a power-play goal.

“We all trust our PK,” Noesen said. “Our PK’s been pretty good. We struggled a little bit to start the year and then we turned it around. … Us being down a man, sometimes it’s a kick-starter for us.”

Carolina took full control 6:19 into the final period when Noesen batted in the puck. Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy opted not to challenge whether Noesen knocked in the puck with a high stick.

“That was a good goal, that’s why we didn’t challenge,” Cassidy said. “If he knocks it directly into the net and the stick’s over the crossbar, then we would challenge because that wouldn’t be a good goal. The fact that he knocked it down back into play and then into the net made it a good goal.”

Vegas defenseman Alec Martinez, who won two Stanley Cups with the Los Angeles Kings and a third last season with the Knights, skated in his 800th career game.

Mark Stone’s 11-game point streak at home ended, leaving him tied with Reilly Smith for the club record.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host Chicago on Monday.

Golden Knights: At San Jose on Monday.

By MARK ANDERSON

AP Sports Writer