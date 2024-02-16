Mason McTavish scores twice in hometown return, Senators beat Ducks 5-1 View Photo

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Mason McTavish scored twice against his hometown team to help the Anaheim Ducks beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Thursday night.

The 21-year-old McTavish grew up in nearby Carp, Ontario. He has 15 goals this season, his third with the Ducks.

Frank Vatrano, Pavel Mintyukov and Cam Fowler also scored for Anaheim. The Ducks rebounded from a 5-0 loss in Montreal on Tuesday night.

John Gibson stopped all 15 shots he faced through two periods before leaving because of an upper-body injury. Lukas Dostal made 18 saves in he third period.

Gibson was run over by Senators forward Drake Batherson and Ducks defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin early in the second period and was knocked over a second time later in the frame.

Claude Giroux scored for Ottawa and Joonas Korpisalo made 15 saves. The Senators had won four in a row.

UP NEXT

Ducks: At Toronto on Saturday night.

Senators: At Chicago on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl