Senators return from 10-day break to beat Maple Leafs 5-3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shane Pinto had a goal and two assists and the Ottawa Senators beat Toronto 5-3 on Saturday night in a game that ended with Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Reilly cross-checking Ridly Greig for firing a slap shot into an empty net.

Claude Giroux, Vladimir Tarasenko and Josh Norris also scored for Ottawa in its return from a 10-day break. Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves.

Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 42nd goal for Toronto. Matthew Knies and Max Domi also scored and Martin Jones stopped 27 shots.

Greig scored with 5.1 seconds left, racing down the middle and firing a slap shot from short range into the empty net. As the Ottawa player headed back up the boards towards the bench, Reilly hit him high with the cross-check.

Toronto sent out enforcer Ryan Reaves for the final faceoff, but the officials quickly jumped in to prevent a brawl.

Pinto gave Ottawa a 3-2 lead midway through second on a tip, and Norris scored with 4:47 left in the period. Domi pulled Toronto within a goal early in the third.

