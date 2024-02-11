Sergei Bobrovsky stars as Florida Panthers shut out Colorado Avalanche 4-0 View Photo

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves in his third shutout of the season, and the Florida Panthers beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-0 on Saturday night.

Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Reinhart, Eetu Luostarinen and Aleksander Barkov scored for the Panthers, who won for the sixth time in seven games. Matthew Tkachuk had two assists.

Colorado star Nathan MacKinnon departed after landing headfirst on the ice with 11:18 to go. He was held off the scoresheet for the third straight game after going pointless in just one game since Nov. 18.

Alexandar Georgiev made 39 saves for the Avalanche in their fourth straight loss.

Barkov scored his first goal since Dec. 16, snapping an 18-game drought. He notched 19 assists in that span, and then added two more on Saturday night.

Reinhart scored his league-leading 22nd power-play goal of the season. Only four other active players have recorded as many in a full campaign: Alex Ovechkin (three times), Leon Draisaitl (32 in 2022-23), Chris Kreider (26 in 2021-22) and Steven Stamkos (24 in 2009-10).

Bobrovsky secured his 41st career shutout, which moved him ahead of New York Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov for the most by an active Russian-born goaltender. Only Evgeni Nabokov (59) and Nikolai Khabibulin (46) have more.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Visit Washington on Tuesday night.

Panthers: Visit Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By COLBY GUY

Associated Press